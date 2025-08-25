(BIVN) – Illuminated lanterns were released into Pauoa Bay at sunset on Sunday evening, during the annual Floating Lantern Ceremony at Fairmont Orchid.

The free event, held in partnership with North Hawai‘i Hospice, included live music and cultural performances, before the memorial lanterns were set adrift.

“This is one of the most heartfelt events we have the honor of hosting at Fairmont Orchid every year,” said Michael Pye, Regional Vice President of Fairmont Hawaiʻi, in a news release shared before the event. “It’s a tradition that brings together hundreds of residents and visitors to memorialize loved ones who have passed. The sight of lanterns floating across the bay is profoundly moving — each one a symbol of remembrance, reflection, and hope. Following the ceremony, the lanterns are carefully retrieved and restored by a team of incredible volunteers, ensuring we honor both our loved ones and the ocean that carries their light.”

According to the news release:

Lanterns have been used in cultural ceremonies around the world as powerful symbols of reflection, healing, and hope. At this event, each lantern is thoughtfully designed for reuse, with materials collected and repurposed to ensure they can be part of future celebrations—underscoring the property’s commitment to both tradition and sustainability.

“We eagerly anticipate this event each year, knowing there’s no more beautiful way to honor and remember those we have loved and lost,” shares Faye Mitchell, Executive Director of North Hawai‘i Hospice. “As the lanterns are released, they carry with them our healing prayers, paying tribute to those who have passed. Gathering together as a community to participate in this ceremony is always a deeply special experience.”