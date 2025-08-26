(BIVN) – The Water Restriction Notice has been lifted for customers in the area of Hāmākua from Āhualoa to Pōhākea, and replaced with a Water Conservation Notice.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the Water Conservation Notice requests affected customers reduce water use by at least 10 percent.

The affected area includes Kahana Drive east of Kalehua Road, Kalehua Road, Pa‘auilo Mauka Road between Kalōpā Mauka Road and Pōhākea Road, and all side roads and adjacent areas.

“A Water Conservation Notice is needed to let the public water system stabilize and to maintain water service to all system customers,” the Department of Water Supply explained on Tuesday.

Two water main breaks forced the water department to initiate the water restriction last week.