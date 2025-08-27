(BIVN) – The Kahilu Theatre is launching its 2025-2026 season next weekend with a performance by “Brother Noland & the Island Incredibles.”
The concert will take place on Saturday, September 6th, at 7 p.m. on the Kahilu Mainstage.
From a Kahilu news release:
A Hawai‘i-based musical supergroup, the Island Incredibles brings together iconic local artists and rising stars in a genre-defying performance that bridges generations and styles. The lineup includes Brother Noland (guitar, vocals), David Garibaldi (drums), Michael Ruff and Gaylord Holomalia (keyboards), Kata Maduli (bass), Tavana and Fred Schreuders (guitars), and vocalists Olivia Ruff and Lila Chris.
Together, they deliver “alter-native” rhythms, funky grooves, and soul-stirring performances rooted in Hawaiian music and infused with global sounds. The concert will also feature the debut of three new singles: “Las Vegas,” “Ride the Water,” and “Walkabout.”
Brother Noland, widely regarded as one of Hawai‘i’s most iconic musical visionaries, continues to shape the islands’ sound with innovation and authenticity. This performance marks an exciting new chapter in his career, spotlighting both his legacy and the next wave of island talent.
“We are honored to open our 2025–26 season with Brother Noland & the Island Incredibles,” said Misha Johnson, Kahilu’s Managing Director. “This concert sets the tone for an exciting year ahead—one that blends legacy, innovation, and the joy of live performance.”
TICKETS
Tickets are $40 and $70. Additional service fees may apply. Purchase online at kahilu.org, by calling the Kahilu Theatre Box Office at (808) 885-6868, or in person at 67-1186 Lindsey Road, Kamuela, HI 96743. Box Office hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:00am – 2:00pm, during events, and two hours before showtime.
MAHALO TO OUR 2025–26 SEASON SPONSORS
ABOUT KAHILU
Kahilu Theatre Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1980 by Parker Ranch heir and Broadway actor Richard Smart. Since opening its doors in 1981, Kahilu has remained a cornerstone of North Hawai‘i’s cultural landscape.
As a multidisciplinary arts center, Kahilu presents world-class performances and exhibitions while supporting community engagement through arts education. Kahilu’s mission is to create a space where community, creativity, and inspiration thrive.
STORY SUMMARY
