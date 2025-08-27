(BIVN) – The Kahilu Theatre is launching its 2025-2026 season next weekend with a performance by “Brother Noland & the Island Incredibles.”

The concert will take place on Saturday, September 6th, at 7 p.m. on the Kahilu Mainstage.

From a Kahilu news release:

A Hawai‘i-based musical supergroup, the Island Incredibles brings together iconic local artists and rising stars in a genre-defying performance that bridges generations and styles. The lineup includes Brother Noland (guitar, vocals), David Garibaldi (drums), Michael Ruff and Gaylord Holomalia (keyboards), Kata Maduli (bass), Tavana and Fred Schreuders (guitars), and vocalists Olivia Ruff and Lila Chris. Together, they deliver “alter-native” rhythms, funky grooves, and soul-stirring performances rooted in Hawaiian music and infused with global sounds. The concert will also feature the debut of three new singles: “Las Vegas,” “Ride the Water,” and “Walkabout.”