(BIVN) – Jason Momoa’s Chief of War and the Friends of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park announced a collaboration that will bring a series of authentic Cultural Programming events to the South Kona park.

From a news release by the Friends of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park:

The core of the partnership will be a series of cultural events directly tied to the themes of Chief of War, which is based on true events and follows the unification and colonization of Hawai‘i from an indigenous perspective. Each program will feature a viewing of a specific clip from the series, followed by a demonstration where participants can learn about an art form depicted in the show. These demonstrations will be led by cultural practitioners and the people and traditions they represent. This series of cultural demonstrations will not only educate the public but also provide direct support to the local community by compensating cultural practitioners for sharing their invaluable knowledge and skills.

“This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity to share the authentic practices of this sacred place with a global audience,” said Elizabeth Fien, CEO for Friends of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park. “By connecting the narrative of Chief of War with hands-on, culturally-led programs, we can offer rich experiences that honor the legacy of our island’s aliʻi and its traditions. We are particularly proud that these events will be led by cultural practitioners, ensuring authenticity and providing a meaningful way to perpetuate these art forms for generations to come.”

The first season of CHIEF OF WAR is now streaming globally on Apple TV+, and new episodes premiere every Friday.