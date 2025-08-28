(BIVN) – Police are searching for a suspect in a reported weapons incident that occurred in the area of Hualalai Road in Kona on Wednesday.

Hawaiʻi police say a 26-year-old male victim reported being “approached by a male party who brandished a small folding knife and demanded money from the victim.” Police say the male suspect then fled the area on foot.

The incident happened at or about 6:50 p.m., and police shared an apparent surveillance photo showing the suspect.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

The victim described the suspect as being a light skinned Caucasian male, approximately 5’5” in height, with a thin build and weighing approximately 155 lbs. with light brown curly hair and short brown and white facial hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect is observed wearing a gray baseball cap, a dark colored shirt with yellow writing which says “Tap 808” on the front, black shorts, and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or contact Detective Bradley Llanes at bradley.llanes@hawaiipolice.gov.