(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green on Thursday made two appointments to the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources, subject to State Senate confirmation.

Denise Iseri-Matsubara and Calvin Young will serve four-year terms, if approved.

“Protecting Hawai‘i’s public lands and natural resources is central to our identity and our future,” said Governor Green. “These appointees bring the expertise, integrity and commitment necessary to help us steward these lands for generations to come.”

The Office of the Governor provided this information on the two appointees:

Denise Iseri-Matsubara

Denise is the executive director of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation, a nonprofit affiliate of Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, focused on developing and managing affordable housing for seniors and disadvantaged communities. She previously led the Mayor’s Office of Housing for Honolulu and served as executive director of the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation, where she also sat as a board member. Her career in housing and community development began in 2005 at the Department of Hawaiian Homelands. Denise holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and is a Kamehameha Schools alumna who has served on the boards of the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the Kamehameha Schools Alumni Association. Calvin Young

Calvin serves as a partner at Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel with decades of litigation experience. A past president of the Hawai‘i State Bar Association, he has been recognized as one of the state’s leading litigators by Best Lawyers and Chambers USA. A graduate of Kamehameha Schools and the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, he also serves as a member of the American Bar Association and the Native Hawaiian Bar Association.

Governor Green also appointed Joel Kawachi to the Stadium Authority. Kawachi serves as the Athletic Director at Moanalua High School, where he has led the program for more than two decades.