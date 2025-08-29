(BIVN) – A new initiative has been launched by the County of Hawaiʻi as a means to spread native and canoe plants on the Big Island.

The County of Hawaiʻi Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity & Resilience (OSCER) this week announced the Lāʻau Love program, to increase awareness, accessibility, and cultivation of native and canoe plants. OSCER plans to distribute more than 1,500 free plants through five plant adoption events. The first event is scheduled for Hala Fest on September 20 at the Makuʻu Farmers Market in Puna.

“By distributing plants to the community and providing educational resources, Lāʻau Love intends to support long-term care of, and connection to, the ʻāina around us,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “We invite the community to join us in fostering a closer relationship with our unique ecosystems so we can steward them for future generations.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi: