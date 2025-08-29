(BIVN) – A new initiative has been launched by the County of Hawaiʻi as a means to spread native and canoe plants on the Big Island.
The County of Hawaiʻi Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity & Resilience (OSCER) this week announced the Lāʻau Love program, to increase awareness, accessibility, and cultivation of native and canoe plants. OSCER plans to distribute more than 1,500 free plants through five plant adoption events. The first event is scheduled for Hala Fest on September 20 at the Makuʻu Farmers Market in Puna.
“By distributing plants to the community and providing educational resources, Lāʻau Love intends to support long-term care of, and connection to, the ʻāina around us,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “We invite the community to join us in fostering a closer relationship with our unique ecosystems so we can steward them for future generations.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Day-to-day life in Hawaiʻi has long been interwoven with native and canoe plants, which are critical to maintaining healthy soils, water quality, and biodiversity.
Native plants are species arrived in Hawaiʻi without human help, either by wind, waves, or wings. Canoe plants are species introduced by early Polynesian voyagers who traveled across the Pacific in canoes, bringing with them plants needed for food, medicine, and cultural practices. These plants, such as kalo, ʻulu, and niu, became the foundation of traditional life in Hawaiʻi and remain significant for sustenance, cultural continuity, and ecological health.
At the adoption events, plants will be available both by reservation and on a first-come, first-served basis. Each plant will include care guides and resources. The County is partnering with local nurseries, schools, and nonprofits to ensure as many community members can participate as possible and support successful cultivation.
At Hala Fest, 300 native and canoe plants will be available for adoption. Additional events will be held throughout the fall and winter at locations including the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, school-based Arbor Day activities, farmers markets, and the Magic of the Seasons event.
The program is funded by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Climate Pollution Reduction Grant.
The County says everyone is invited to take part by adopting plants, learning their stories, and sharing their growth. Residents can sign up online to receive updates on giveaways, events, and other opportunities to participate. For more information, follow @hicountyoscer on Instagram, visit the OSCER webpage, or email OSCER@hawaiicounty.gov.
