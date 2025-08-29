(BIVN) – The restoration of Pohoiki Road is underway, over 7 years since it was inundated with lava during the eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the lower East Rift Zone.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works announced that it has issued a notice to proceed to Nan, Inc. for the road project. The work involves the restoration of 4.5 miles of roadway and water lines that will return water service to Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, officials say.

The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

The contractor on August 25th began establishing a staging area at the intersection of Pāhoa-Kapoho Road and Pohoiki Road, and began bringing in heavy equipment.

“The restoration of Pohoiki Road represents a major investment in the infrastructure of lower Puna following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “Through this project, and the ongoing restoration of Highway 137, communities will once again be reconnected and water service will be restored to Isaac Hale Beach Park.”

Isemoto Contracting is continuing to do grading work on the Highway 137 restoration project, which is anticipated to be complete in the third quarter of 2026.

The Public Works Department says it will resume monthly community meetings via Zoom in order to keep the community informed on the projects. The meetings will be held “every third Friday at 12 p.m. starting Sept. 19.” Officials say the online sessions “will provide progress reports and allow the community to ask questions.”

The Highway 137 and Pohoiki Road and waterline projects will cost a combined $50 million, with 75% of the amount covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The County says it will be using recovery funds from the State to cover the 25% local match.