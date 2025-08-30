(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is currently paused, with the next episode of lava fountaining expected to occur late next week.

Minor glow from the north vent has been intermittently visible over the last few nights, suggesting that active lava remains deep within the vent.

On Friday, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists visited the summit area to do some maintenance work on the V1cam livestream camera.

Photos taken during the geologists’ visit have been published to the Observatory website.

On the same webpage, the Observatory published two new maps depicting the ongoing eruption site. First, a thermal map:

A new Kīlauea summit reference map has also been published.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.