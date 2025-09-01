(BIVN) – The 2025 Tanabata Block Party was held in Hilo on Saturday. The community was invited to attend the free evening of “science, discovery, and cultural celebration.”
From a Maunakea Observatories news release:
Hosted by the Maunakea Observatories, the Hawaiʻi Science and Technology Museum, and Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water, the event featured hands-on activity booths, base facility tours at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy, Subaru Telescope, and Gemini North Telescope, and evening stargazing with telescopes.
Community members also enjoyed Japanese cultural performances, including taiko drumming, bon dance lessons, Tanabata storytelling, and a Japanese Domestic Market car show.
The Tanabata Block Party highlighted the strong partnership between the Maunakea Observatories, educators, researchers, and community members dedicated to engaging the next generation of scientists.
