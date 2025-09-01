Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

2025 Tanabata Block Party Held In Hilo
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The event highlights the partnership between the Maunakea Observatories, educators, researchers, and community members dedicated to engaging the next generation of scientists.

(BIVN) – The 2025 Tanabata Block Party was held in Hilo on Saturday. The community was invited to attend the free evening of “science, discovery, and cultural celebration.” 

From a Maunakea Observatories news release: 

Hosted by the Maunakea Observatories, the Hawaiʻi Science and Technology Museum, and Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water, the event featured hands-on activity booths, base facility tours at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy, Subaru Telescope, and Gemini North Telescope, and evening stargazing with telescopes.

Attendees touring the Remote Observation Room and the Simulator Lab at the Subaru facility in Hilo (courtesy of Karen Maruta/NAOJ)

Community members also enjoyed Japanese cultural performances, including taiko drumming, bon dance lessons, Tanabata storytelling, and a Japanese Domestic Market car show.

The Tanabata Block Party highlighted the strong partnership between the Maunakea Observatories, educators, researchers, and community members dedicated to engaging the next generation of scientists.

Taiko Drumming Performances by Taishoji Taiko and Hilo High Taiko (courtesy of Karen Maruta/NAOJ)