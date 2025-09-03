(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Coastal Flood Statement for low lying areas on all Hawaiian islands.

“Peak high tides associated with the lunar cycle will lead to minor coastal flooding along shorelines and low lying coastal areas during the daily afternoon high tide through Sunday,” the forecasters wrote.

Isolated minor coastal flooding is expected along “vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure.”

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service advised. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”