(BIVN) – Hurricane Kiko was 1,665 miles east of Hilo on Wednesday morning, moving west at 7 mph.

Kiko’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts, and the storm is expected to strengthen more during the next 48 hours. Kiko should become a major hurricane later today.

“Heading into the middle of next week, forecast uncertainty increases due to the passage of Hurricane Kiko over the region,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote on Wednesday morning. “Given uncertainty at this time, it remains too early to tell what, if any, impacts this system will have on local weather.”

As of now, extended forecasts show Kiko is likely to weaken before it nears Hawaiian waters.

