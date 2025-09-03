(BIVN) – Episode 32 of the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea ended abruptly at 8:01 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2, after 13.4 hours of continuous fountaining.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted the episode produced over 12.5 million cubic yards (9.6 million cubic meters) of lava, the highest output for a short-lived fountain episode.

Lava flows covered nearly half of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor within the southern part of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera). Scientists say the lava may continue to slowly move or glow as it cools and solidifies over the coming days.

Volcanic gas emissions have greatly decreased. Sulfur dioxide (SO₂) was probably being produced at a rate well in excess of 50,000 tonnes per day during the episode, scientists estimate.

“The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded about 25 microradians of deflationary tilt during this episode,” the USGS HVO reported. “The end of the eruption was coincident with a rapid change from deflation to inflation at the summit and a decrease in seismic tremor intensity.”

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.