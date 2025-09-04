(BIVN) – Nearly a year and half since he was indicted by a Hilo grand jury on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor, 39 year-old Luke Ollis was arrested at an airport on the continental United States.

Prosecutors say Ollis was arrested by agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 17, 2025. According to police reports, Ollis had moved and was living in Indonesia prior to his arrest. He was arriving in the U.S. on a flight from Taiwan.

The assault incidents are alleged to have occurred over a decade ago. Hawai‘i County Prosecutors’ Investigators escorted Ollis back to Hawai‘i Island to face his criminal charges.

From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: