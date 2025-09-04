(BIVN) – Nearly a year and half since he was indicted by a Hilo grand jury on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor, 39 year-old Luke Ollis was arrested at an airport on the continental United States.
Prosecutors say Ollis was arrested by agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 17, 2025. According to police reports, Ollis had moved and was living in Indonesia prior to his arrest. He was arriving in the U.S. on a flight from Taiwan.
The assault incidents are alleged to have occurred over a decade ago. Hawai‘i County Prosecutors’ Investigators escorted Ollis back to Hawai‘i Island to face his criminal charges.
From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
Back on April 24, 2024, Ollis was indicted by a Hilo grand jury on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor for incidents that occurred between November 2012 and February 2013.
On September 2, 2025, Ollis made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court. Prosecutors filed a motion to commit Ollis without bail. After hearing arguments by the parties, Ollis’ bail was increased from $150,000.00 to $500,000.00 and a jury trial was scheduled for January 20, 2026. Ollis was also ordered to appear on September 10, 2025 for a hearing on the State’s motion to commit Ollis without bail.
As the Indictment alleges, Ollis is charged with Sexual Assault in the First Degree and two counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree.
Sexual Assault in the First Degree is a class A felony offense and carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Sexual Assault in the Third Degree is a class C felony offense and carries a penalty of either a five-year prison term or five years probation and up to twelve months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by Officer Dustin Sampaga, Hamakua/North Hilo Patrol, formerly of Puna Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Major Scott Amaral, Area I Operations Bureau, formerly of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Woodrow Pengelly.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - 39 year-old Luke Ollis, indicted by a Hilo grand jury in April 2024, was living in Indonesia prior to his arrest.