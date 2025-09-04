(BIVN) – A 26-year-old woman from Hawaiʻi island has been charged with labor trafficking.

The Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division announced Wednesday that it indicted Ludin Yorleny Pena Miranda for nine counts of Labor Trafficking in the First Degree on August 27, 2025.

Miranda is accused of allegedly forcing minors to engage in labor or services. She was arrested by Hawai‘i County Police on September 2, 2025.

Labor Trafficking in the First Degree is a Class A felony punishable by 20 years in prison and a fine not exceeding $50,000, prosecutors say. Miranda is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, officials added.

The Attorney General’s investigation was conducted in concert with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General and Wage and Hour Division, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the Hawai‘i County Police Department.

“Labor trafficking targets the most vulnerable people within our communities, including minors,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez in a news release. “My office stands ready to work with our federal, state and county partners to investigate and prosecute human trafficking in any form.”

“An important part of the mission of the Office of Inspector General is to investigate allegations of labor trafficking. This collaborative investigative effort with our local, state and federal partners affirms our commitment to investigate these types of allegations,” said Quentin Heiden, Special Agent-in-Charge, Western Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

“The arrest of Ludin Yorleny Pena Miranda shows how federal, state and local agencies work together to fight human trafficking and protect vulnerable people. Homeland Security Investigations is committed to bringing justice to those who exploit our communities, especially when minors are involved,” said Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agent in Charge Christian Ammons.

The Department of the Attorney General says the public can report human trafficking to the AG’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division using the Submit a Tip to SIPD website.