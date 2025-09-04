(BIVN) – Episode 32 of the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea ended abruptly on Tuesday evening, after nearly 13.5 hours of continuous lava fountaining at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.



New video provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shows a close-up view of the episode, which produced over 12.5 million cubic yards of lava, or 9.6 million cubic meters; enough to fill a hole the size of a football field, one mile deep. This was the highest output for a short-lived fountain episode in this eruption.

Lava flows covered nearly half of the crater floor.

Fountains at the north vent reached up to 500 feet – or 150 meters. Two other vents opened during this time. Fountains from the intermediate vent peaked at 100 to 160 feet, or 30 to 50 meters.

Scientists recorded 25 microradians of deflationary tilt, the most of any recent episode.

Early morning windshear and convection provided the perfect conditions for tornado-like whirlwinds, kicking up loose ash deposits along the active fountain within the crater. The observatory noted the whirlwinds can also occur on the crater rim downwind of the eruption, and have been documented during several recent episodes.

Sulfur dioxide was probably being produced at a rate well in excess of 50,000 tonnes per day during the episode, scientists estimate.

Now that the episode has ended, those volcanic gasses have decreased substantially.

The USGS Volcano Alert level remains at WATCH, and inflation is again underway, suggesting another episode is likely down the line.