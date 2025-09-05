(BIVN) – A 13-year-old boy died after a single car crash in Kaʻū on Thursday evening, September 4th.

Police identified the teen as Kainui Kaupu-Manini of Pāhala.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

At 5:55 p.m., police responded to a reported crash on Cane Haul Road. Their investigation determined that a blue 2006 Honda Civic, operated by the teen, was traveling east when it left the roadway, went down an embankment, and struck a large tree.

A 15-year-old male passenger was also in the vehicle but was not injured. Police confirmed that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The teen driver was transported to Ka‘ū Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Ansel Robinson at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or via email at ansel.robinson@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 16th traffic fatality this year compared to 22 at this time last year.