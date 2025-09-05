UPDATE – (11 p.m.) – Kiko remains a category 4 hurricane, churning over the Eastern Pacific with 140 mph winds, less than 1,065 miles east southeast of Hilo.

The National Hurricane Center reports Kiko is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. The hurricane is expected to weaken starting on Sunday, and approach the Hawaiian Islands during the early to the middle portion of next week.

FIRST REPORT

(BIVN) – Hurricane Kiko is less than 1,130 miles east southeast of Hilo, and is now moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center still has Kiko weakening to tropical storm strength by Tuesday as it passes north and east of the Hawaiian island chain. For now, Kiko remains a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, having restrengthened on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts, and additional strengthening is possible overnight and into Saturday before gradual weakening begins by Sunday.

Although impacts from rain and wind remain a possibility, the National Weather Service in Honolulu says the main impacts “look to be focused on the marine-side of things”. In a Friday afternoon discussion, the NWS wrote:

Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise Sunday through early next week as swell energy from Tropical Cyclone Kiko arrives. The surf may approach High Surf Advisory Criteria as early as Monday and possibly breach High Surf Warning levels Monday night into Tuesday. However, surf heights will be highly depended on the track and intensity of Kiko as it nears the state.

A state of emergency has been declared across the entire state of Hawai‘i due to the approach of Hurricane Kiko. Acting Governor Sylvia Luke issued the emergency proclamation at 1:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. State officials say the disaster emergency relief period will commence immediately and continue through Friday, September 19th, unless extended or terminated earlier.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 p.m. HST: