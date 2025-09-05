UPDATE – (1:45 p.m.) – Hurricane Kiko quickly re-intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, with increased maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts.

As of 11 a.m. HST, Kiko was 1,195 miles east southeast of Hilo, moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. Kiko is expected to move into the central Pacific basin by Saturday morning.

FIRST REPORT

(BIVN) – Hurricane Kiko is less than 1,245 miles east southeast of Hilo, and is now moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph.

Kiko is still a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, although its maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 115 mph. Fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next two days, followed by weakening by early next week as Kiko nears Hawaiʻi.

The official forecast track shows Kiko passing just north of the Hawaiian Islands as a tropical storm Monday through Wednesday.

“The track of Kiko will be determined by the drier Central Pacific environment it will be moving into the next couple of days as well as its interaction with increasing southwesterly shear” from a trough north of Hawaiʻi, the National Weather Service in Honolulu reported on Friday.

“Due to the uncertainly of Kiko’s intensity and track as it interacts with the upper low early next week, the messaging for the state is still centered on the potential for greater areal rain or more frequent shower behavior from Monday through early Thursday,” the Honolulu forecasters said. “Interests in the Hawaiian Islands and surrounding waters need to closely monitor Kiko’s official forecasts from the National Hurricane Center.”

Swells generated by Hurricane Kiko could begin reaching the Hawaiian Islands towards the end of this weekend.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: