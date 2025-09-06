(BIVN) – A K9 police dog died on Thursday, after it was left unattended in a police vehicle “for an unacceptable period of time”, and apparently overheated.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department announced the death of K9 Archer – said to be “a valued member of the department’s Vice Section based in west Hawai‘i” – in a Friday news release.

“This was a preventable tragedy, dogs should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any period of time,” said Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna. “Archer was not just a police dog, he was a partner, protector, and a member of our police family.”

Archer, a six-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix from Hungary, joined Hawai‘i Police Department in 2021. He was trained in narcotics detection, and served alongside his handler in numerous operations. Archer assisted the department in keeping drugs and dangerous contraband off Hawai‘i Island streets.

“The K9 handler involved in this case is devastated as you would expect, nevertheless a thorough criminal and administrative investigation will be conducted,” Mahuna added. “We are committed to accountability and making sure something like this never happens again.”

The police department says it will “conduct a comprehensive review of K9 policies and procedures to determine if there are any adjustments that can be made to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.”

“Please be mindful that you should never leave a dog in a hot car, leaving your car in the shade, with water for the dog or with the windows partially down even in mild weather will not prevent your dog from overheating,” cautioned Mahuna. “Hundreds of dogs die each year being left unattended in vehicles and that number is surely much higher as many cases are never reported.”

“The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the community for its support during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of a loyal and dedicated partner,” the news release concluded.