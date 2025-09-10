(BIVN) – The Keaʻau Transfer Station will temporarily close next week for paving work.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management says the closure will take place next Wednesday, September 17th. The facility is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, September 18th.

“We appreciate the community’s kōkua as we complete this important maintenance to improve safety and service at the Keaʻau Transfer Station,” the County stated.

During the temporary closure, residents are encouraged to use nearby transfer stations at Hilo (1471 Ho‘olaulima Road) or Pāhoa (15-1870 Cemetery Road). Both facilities are open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.