(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Police Department sergeant has been honored with a prestigious statewide award for her “exceptional investigative work and dedication to justice.”
Sergeant Amy Omaya received Hawai‘i State Law Enforcement Officials Association (HSLEOA) Officer of the Year award during a ceremony on Oʻahu on Thursday, September 4th.
“This is one of the most prestigious honors in law enforcement in Hawai‘i, and Sergeant Omaya is truly deserving,” said Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna. “Her work ethic, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to justice represent the highest standards of the Hawai‘i Police Department.”
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
A 14-year veteran of the department, Sergeant Omaya has served as a detective in the Area I Criminal Investigation Section since 2023. She has been instrumental in solving two high-profile homicide cases on Hawai‘i Island, both of which have been referred to the Hawai‘i County Prosecutor’s Office for final disposition.
In June 2024, Sergeant Omaya was assigned to the case of an elderly woman whose death was later ruled a homicide. Through tireless investigative work, including preparing and serving numerous search warrants, conducting extensive interviews, and facilitating DNA analysis, she was able to identify a suspect and move the case forward toward prosecution.
In February 2025, Sergeant Omaya was again called upon to lead the investigation of a fatal street shooting in Hilo. Despite a lack of witnesses and initially unknown motive, her keen organizational skills and strong interview techniques led to the recovery of critical evidence and the identification of a suspect.
“She did fantastic work on these cases,” says Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins, Sergeant Omaya’s commander.
Sergeant Omaya is widely respected for her determination, meticulous attention to detail, and compassion for victims and their families. Her dedication to pursuing justice for those who can no longer speak for themselves exemplifies the very best of law enforcement service.
The Hawai‘i Police Department congratulates Sergeant Omaya on this significant achievement and thanks her for her continued service to the people of Hawai‘i Island.
