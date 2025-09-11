(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Police Department sergeant has been honored with a prestigious statewide award for her “exceptional investigative work and dedication to justice.”

Sergeant Amy Omaya received Hawai‘i State Law Enforcement Officials Association (HSLEOA) Officer of the Year award during a ceremony on Oʻahu on Thursday, September 4th.

“This is one of the most prestigious honors in law enforcement in Hawai‘i, and Sergeant Omaya is truly deserving,” said Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna. “Her work ethic, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to justice represent the highest standards of the Hawai‘i Police Department.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: