UPDATE – (5:50 p.m. HST) – The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

In an updated message, the Honolulu-based PTWC stated “a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake. However… based on all available data… there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”

(BIVN) – A large earthquake off Russia may have generated a tsunami threat for the surrounding Pacific Ocean.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake near the east coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, struck at 4:37 HST.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated at 4:52 p.m. HST that “a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake,” but added “it is still too early to determine whether there is a possible tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”

Emergency officials said that if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin is 10:36 p.m. HST Friday evening.