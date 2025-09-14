(BIVN) – This week’s USGS Volcano Watch article was written by University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Geology Department Professor Thomas Lee. It details how the Waiākea High School ended up working at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Geology Department.

The UH-Hilo campus is across the street (Kāwili Street) from Waiākea High. Lee took the long way.

From Lee’s Volcano Watch article:

Born and raised in Hilo, I grew up hiking in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, fishing in Ka’ū, and stargazing on Mauna Kea. I knew then that the Big Island is one of the most beautiful places on Earth but had never considered earth science to be a pathway, or that I would find myself back here at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo (UHH) teaching it. While I could not have possibly imagined it at the time, I’m grateful for the journey I’ve been on, and am excited to continue it here. After graduating from Waiākea High School, I went east for my undergraduate degree at Harvard, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. During the first semester there, I took a seminar in which we watched natural disaster movies and examined the accuracy of how they portrayed the science. Enamored by the intersection of physics, math, and chemistry with the real-world application that geosciences offered, I declared a major in Earth and Planetary Sciences the very next semester. As my studies progressed, I found my niche in seismology (the study of ground shaking, such as that caused by earthquakes), and became involved in research work that examined ways to extract new information out of old seismic records. These old records were made on a seismograph with a rotating roll of paper and a pen that would rapidly draw squiggly lines when the ground shook. I found this old data format even more fascinating as a subject of research than I did as childhood entertainment, when I would jump up and down in front of the seismograph that used to be in the Jaggar Museum. I soon found myself back home as a summer volunteer at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) working with their enormous collection of thousands of seismograms and trying to unlock over a century’s worth of seismic data on the Island of Hawaiʻi.