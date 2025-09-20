(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo recently announced the start of its annual, monthlong Vulcan Challenge fundraiser.
The fundraiser runs from September 16th to October 16th, and provides “critical funding for scholarships, training resources, travel and other essential needs that help UH Hilo’s 12 NCAA Division II teams thrive”, the University says.
The effort is organized by the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Athletics, in partnership with UH Foundation.
“Our student-athletes continue to inspire us with their accomplishments, but we cannot achieve these results without community support,” said Patrick Guillen, UH Hilo Athletics Director. “Every gift to the Vulcan Challenge helps us develop the next generation of Ambassadors of Aloha, students who represent Hawai‘i Island and our state with pride.”
“When you give to the Vulcan Challenge, you’re helping us compete at our best, travel to represent Hawai‘i and earn the education that sets us up for life,” said Imani Lee, President of the UH Hilo Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and outside hitter and defensive specialist with the Vulcans volleyball team. “Your support means we can continue to represent Hawai‘i Island with pride and aloha on every field, court and course.”
From the University:
KTA Super Stores and the Taniguchi ‘ohana are once again demonstrating their loyal support of the Vulcan Challenge by matching the first $25,000 in gifts. Their generosity is joined by a $5,000 challenge gift from Charlie and Barbara Umamoto, along with a $13,000 matching gift from the Vulcan Booster Club.
“As student-athletes, we feel the impact of this generosity every day,” Lee said. “Knowing that the community believes in us – and is willing to match gifts to support our journey – motivates us to give our very best on and off the field.”
UH Hilo Athletics is coming off a record-breaking year. Vulcan student-athletes achieved a 3.32 overall cumulative GPA – the highest in program history – and extended their streak to 14 consecutive semesters with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
On the fields and courts, eight teams advanced to PacWest Conference postseason play, highlighted by the men’s golf team’s third straight conference championship. Off the playing surfaces, student-athletes contributed countless hours to local causes, events and youth programs, strengthening ties with the Hawai‘i Island community.
“These achievements reflect the heart, discipline and dedication of our student-athletes,” Guillen said. “By supporting the Vulcan Challenge, you’re investing in their future and in the pride they bring to our island.”
