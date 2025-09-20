(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo recently announced the start of its annual, monthlong Vulcan Challenge fundraiser.

The fundraiser runs from September 16th to October 16th, and provides “critical funding for scholarships, training resources, travel and other essential needs that help UH Hilo’s 12 NCAA Division II teams thrive”, the University says.

The effort is organized by the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Athletics, in partnership with UH Foundation.

“Our student-athletes continue to inspire us with their accomplishments, but we cannot achieve these results without community support,” said Patrick Guillen, UH Hilo Athletics Director. “Every gift to the Vulcan Challenge helps us develop the next generation of Ambassadors of Aloha, students who represent Hawai‘i Island and our state with pride.”

“When you give to the Vulcan Challenge, you’re helping us compete at our best, travel to represent Hawai‘i and earn the education that sets us up for life,” said Imani Lee, President of the UH Hilo Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and outside hitter and defensive specialist with the Vulcans volleyball team. “Your support means we can continue to represent Hawai‘i Island with pride and aloha on every field, court and course.”

From the University: