(BIVN) – From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

American Samoa is a United States territory which comprises the easternmost islands of a volcanic island chain formed by the Samoan hotspot in the South Pacific Ocean. Its small islands are the tops of volcanoes, and there is an active volcanic seamount nearby. The most recent eruption witnessed by local residents occurred in 1866, and submarine eruptions and earthquakes remind us that this region remains volcanically active.

American Samoa includes Tutuila Island (the main population center), Aunuʻu Island, and the Manuʻa Islands of Taʻū and Ofu-Olosega about 70 miles to the east. Vailuluʻu Seamount is about 30 miles east of the Manuʻa Islands on top of the Samoan hotspot, where submarine eruptions have occurred several times in the past few decades. Additionally, a near-shore eruption occurred east of Ofu-Olosega in 1866. Away from the Samoan hotspot, large earthquakes, sometimes greater than magnitude 8, can happen along the Tonga Trench, located about 150 miles (240 km) to the southwest of the Samoan archipelago.

An intense swarm of earthquakes was widely felt in the Manuʻa Islands from July 26th to October 2022, which led to an emergency declaration on August 8 by the American Samoa Department of Homeland Security. The NOAA National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Service Office at Pago Pago and USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) deployed staff and resources to the Manuʻa Islands beginning August 13.

Prior to the swarm, American Samoa had no local earthquake monitoring, and the closest station was in the Independent State of Samoa, located about 150 miles (250 km) to the west of the Manuʻa Islands. HVO and NWS staff rapidly deployed local seismic sensors in the Manuʻa and Tutuila Islands, which revealed that hundreds of earthquakes per day were occurring about 10–15 miles (16–24 km) north of Taʻū Island. The data also showed that, along with the intense earthquake activity, molten magma was likely migrating into the area. Fortunately, the number and size of earthquakes declined significantly after August, ending the crisis.