Next Kīlauea Lava Episode Expected In One Week
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Scientists say the summit is reinflating, and models indicate that episode 34 is likely to start between September 28 and October 1.

(BIVN) – The next high lava fountaining event at the summit of Kīlauea is expected to occur early next week. 

The nine-hour Episode 33 started and ended on Friday, September 19th. The summit is now reinflating, and scientists say models indicate that episode 34 is likely to start between September 28 and October 1. 

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH. 

USGS: “A lava bomb from the north vent above the crater rim that was found not long after it landed and cooled. As the molten bombs fly through the air, they cool and form a glassy crust with the interior full of vesicles. Most shatter into many pieces upon impact with the ground, but on rare occasions some stay mostly intact. Bombs like this one can be analyzed to help geologists understand where the magma is coming from and the processes necessary to bring it to the surface.” (Photo by USGS geologist D. Downs)

This story will be updated with information from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s Tuesday report.