(BIVN) – The next high lava fountaining event at the summit of Kīlauea is expected to occur early next week.

The nine-hour Episode 33 started and ended on Friday, September 19th. The summit is now reinflating, and scientists say models indicate that episode 34 is likely to start between September 28 and October 1.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

