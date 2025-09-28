(BIVN) – Big Island residents are invited to share their thoughts with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority this week at two Destination Management Plan meetings in Hilo and Kona.

“These sessions are a chance for residents to share their mana‘o on tourism so that the Island of Hawai‘i’s destination management plans prioritize the areas that matter the most to its residents,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of HTA. “It’s about listening to the community and ensuring that our destination management plans reflect what matters most to the people who call Hawai‘i Island home.”

The first meeting will be held at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kona on October 1st. The second will be held on October 2nd at the Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo. Both meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The HTA says registration is required (online for Kona / Hilo). Participants must live on the island of Hawai‘i to register, as the meetings will focus on island-specific topics.

“At these two meetings, we will ask Hawai‘i Island residents more about specific places, the issues they experience and their ideas to address them,” Anderson said.

From the HTA: