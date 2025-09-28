(BIVN) – Big Island residents are invited to share their thoughts with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority this week at two Destination Management Plan meetings in Hilo and Kona.
“These sessions are a chance for residents to share their mana‘o on tourism so that the Island of Hawai‘i’s destination management plans prioritize the areas that matter the most to its residents,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of HTA. “It’s about listening to the community and ensuring that our destination management plans reflect what matters most to the people who call Hawai‘i Island home.”
The first meeting will be held at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kona on October 1st. The second will be held on October 2nd at the Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo. Both meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The HTA says registration is required (online for Kona / Hilo). Participants must live on the island of Hawai‘i to register, as the meetings will focus on island-specific topics.
“At these two meetings, we will ask Hawai‘i Island residents more about specific places, the issues they experience and their ideas to address them,” Anderson said.
From the HTA:
The community’s input will help inform the development of Hawai‘i Island’s Destination Management Plan. The plan aims to balance the benefits of tourism with the needs of residents, preserve natural and cultural resources, and enhance residents’ quality of life while also enhancing the visitor experience on the island of Hawai‘i.
Meetings on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 mark the second of three rounds of sessions with Hawai‘i Island residents. These two meetings will continue conversations started at the August meetings, where residents shared their thoughts on how tourism affects their lives. The third round will take place in December.
