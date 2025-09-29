(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll have established a non-binding Statement of Principles, and are working toward a future Memorandum of Understanding, on continued Army land use in Hawaiʻi.

In a news release issued Monday, Governor Green emphasized that “the statement represents a starting point rather than a binding agreement.”

“This is not a contract,” stated Governor Green. “It is a framework. It gives us a way to keep the conversation going and to show respect for both sides. Most importantly, it gives the people of Hawaiʻi a voice in shaping what this process delivers for our communities.”

The U.S. Army is currently seeking to retain up to to approximately 19,700 acres of the 23,000 acres of State-owned land at Pōhakuloa to support continued military training. The Army’s 65-year lease of the state-owned land is set to expire in August 2029.

According to Office of the Governor, the Statement of Principles highlights that the state of Hawai‘i and the Army will continue to discuss the following areas:

Considering options to return land to the state of Hawai‘i;

Exploring ways to clean up unexploded ordnance and improve stewardship;

Discussing federal support for housing, infrastructure and energy;

Recognizing Hawaiʻi’s role in national security and the importance of the local communities and culture.

Governor Green and Secretary Driscoll “anticipate working toward a Memorandum of Understanding by the end of this year, with the goal of outlining clear parameters for a suitable land arrangement and addressing the issues most important for Hawaiʻi’s communities,” the news release states.

“The military and our country needs Hawaiʻi,” stated Governor Green. “Hawaiʻi must also protect its land and culture. This Statement of Principles shows we can and will do both. It opens the door for meaningful discussions about returning some areas for community use, clearing unexploded ordnance, as well as federal support for infrastructure, housing and the environment. It also recognizes that Hawaiʻi is central to security in the Pacific and for our nation.”