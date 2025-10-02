(BIVN) – A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the southern part of Hawaiʻi island on Thursday evening at 8:28 p.m. HST .

The earthquake, located 1 mile (2 km) south-southwest of Pāhala at a depth of 18 mi (30 km) below sea level, was not strong enough to generate a tsunami.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is currently paused.

More than 39 people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake within the first half hour.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory did not expect to see damage to buildings or infrastructure based on the earthquake intensity.