(BIVN) – As the federal government shutdown enters its second week, Hawaiian Electric is offering interest-free payment options to customers who are experiencing financial hardship.
Options for eligible customers include payment arrangement plans or extensions on their monthly bills.
Hawaiian Electric announced the payment options in a Tuesday news release, explaining that customers can submit an online request form or call Hawaiian Electric’s Customer Service at:
- Oʻahu: (808) 543-7811
- Maui: (808) 871-9777
- Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi: (808) 871-8461
- Hilo: (808) 969-6999
- Kona: (808) 329-3584
- Waimea: (808) 885-4605
Hawaiian Electric says it can also refer customers to financial assistance programs administered by nonprofits and government agencies. Participation in these programs and availability of funding may be limited, the utility says.
