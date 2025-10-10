(BIVN) – The Waimea Fall Festival returns to North Hawaiʻi this weekend.
The sixth annual event will be held Saturday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spencer Kalani Schutte Waimea District Park (67-1315 Ala ‘Ohia Road). Admission is free and public parking and wristband sales will open at 8:30 a.m., organizers say.
From the Waimea Fall Festival news release:
The fun-filled family festival, hosted by Waimea Athletics, will feature live entertainment throughout the day, a pumpkin patch, indoor and outdoor keiki games and activities, a craft sale, community information booths and exhibits, and lots of great food.
Husband and wife duo and Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Kala’e & Kalena Parish and Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Blayne Asing headline the day’s entertainment, along with various local performers.
Keiki will enjoy a full day of fun with train rides, inflatable water slides and obstacle course. New this year are the inflatable Hungry Hippo, All-Star Dunk Contest, Arctic Combo, and an inflatable riding bull! There also will be horse rides and a free petting zoo, including an interactive experience with therapeutic horses. The County of Hawaii is hosting an outdoor fire truck and ambulance display. Big Island Arm Wrestling will host an arm wrestling exhibition on the field where adults and keiki can learn arm wrestling from the island’s best!
The indoor Keiki Game Zone will be hosted by the Waimea Cowboys football team featuring all-day carnival games with a $15 wristband. All-day wristbands ($25) will be available for the outdoor inflatables, waterslides, and laser tag. Be sure to bring lots of sunscreen, a swimsuit, towel, and beach chairs. This is a rain or shine event!
Food booths offering a variety of mouth-watering delights will be plentiful, with something for everyone, including a variety of burgers and fries, hot dogs, poke bowls, poke nachos, bulgogi fries; furikake, teriyaki and Korean chicken; garlic and coconut shrimp; kalbi ribs, teriyaki beef, braised short ribs, pansit, lumpia, pork belly tinono, tacos, nachos, burritos, churros, ceviche, sushi, takoyaki, mini-pancakes, fried ice cream Mexican food, Caribbean fusion, and more! There will be lots of beverages with lemonade, specialty teas, and ice pops to keep everyone cool. For dessert, enjoy a great selection of ice cream, fruit cups and trays, and check out the wide array of fresh baked goods and snacks, including filled mochi and Chex mix, malasadas, popcorn, li hing mui gummy snacks, and Chinese pretzels.
There will be a wide range of local craft booths for early holiday shopping, including island-style jewelry, Hawaiian-themed handmade fabric and cork items, laser cut and engraved wood products, hand-crafted soaps, western and baby wear, crocheted items, small plants, anime-related items, pareos, a variety of bags and clothing, a hat bar, outdoor gear, and more!
Numerous community organizations will be on hand to share information about their work and resources, including American Legion Post No. 4 Kohala, Hawaiian Electric, Hilo & Kona Veterans Center, Kamehameha Schools, Malama Pono Kohala, and Mauna Kea Soil and Water Conservation District.
All food, craft, and activity sales are cash (no scrip), with the exception of all-day wristbands for the outdoor inflatables ($25) and the indoor keiki zone ($15). Wristband sales start at 8:30 a.m. on event day at the gym concession booth.
“The Waimea Fall Festival is all about fun—for the keiki and for families,” said Melissa Samura, event coordinator for Waimea Athletics and the Waimea Fall Festival. “At the same time, the Waimea Fall Festival is about community supporting community—every participating local sports team, club, non-profit organization, and small business directly benefits from the exposure and funds raised at this event.”
Proceeds from the Waimea Fall Festival also benefit Waimea Athletics and its sports equipment sponsorships for community youth programs at Waimea facilities and the Waimea Athletics College Scholarship for students born and raised in Waimea.
For more information, or to volunteer at the Waimea Fall Festival, visit waimeaathletics.org.
