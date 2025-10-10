(BIVN) – The Waimea Fall Festival returns to North Hawaiʻi this weekend.

The sixth annual event will be held Saturday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spencer Kalani Schutte Waimea District Park (67-1315 Ala ‘Ohia Road). Admission is free and public parking and wristband sales will open at 8:30 a.m., organizers say.

From the Waimea Fall Festival news release:

The fun-filled family festival, hosted by Waimea Athletics, will feature live entertainment throughout the day, a pumpkin patch, indoor and outdoor keiki games and activities, a craft sale, community information booths and exhibits, and lots of great food. Husband and wife duo and Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Kala’e & Kalena Parish and Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Blayne Asing headline the day’s entertainment, along with various local performers. Keiki will enjoy a full day of fun with train rides, inflatable water slides and obstacle course. New this year are the inflatable Hungry Hippo, All-Star Dunk Contest, Arctic Combo, and an inflatable riding bull! There also will be horse rides and a free petting zoo, including an interactive experience with therapeutic horses. The County of Hawaii is hosting an outdoor fire truck and ambulance display. Big Island Arm Wrestling will host an arm wrestling exhibition on the field where adults and keiki can learn arm wrestling from the island’s best! The indoor Keiki Game Zone will be hosted by the Waimea Cowboys football team featuring all-day carnival games with a $15 wristband. All-day wristbands ($25) will be available for the outdoor inflatables, waterslides, and laser tag. Be sure to bring lots of sunscreen, a swimsuit, towel, and beach chairs. This is a rain or shine event!