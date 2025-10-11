(BIVN) – The 2025 IRONMAN World Championship Women’s Race is underway in Kona today.

The race began with the 2.4-mile (3.8km) ROKA SWIM Course, which starts and ends at Kailua Pier along Aliʻi Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 12-mile (180.2km) ZOOT BIKE Course. Bikers will travel the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway (closed to motorists) up to the traditional turnaround at Hawi in North Kohala, and back.

The final leg of the race will be the 26.2-mile (42.2km) HOKA RUN Course, from Kailua Village to HOST Park at the Natural Energy Laboratory Hawaiʻi Authority and back, for the dramatic finish on Aliʻi Drive.

Multiple road closures are in effect due to the race.

Race organizers say nearly 60 professional athletes are racing today, alongside more than 1,600 age group competitors from 78 countries.

From the IRONMAN media team: