(BIVN) – The 2025 IRONMAN World Championship Women’s Race is underway in Kona today.
The race began with the 2.4-mile (3.8km) ROKA SWIM Course, which starts and ends at Kailua Pier along Aliʻi Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 12-mile (180.2km) ZOOT BIKE Course. Bikers will travel the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway (closed to motorists) up to the traditional turnaround at Hawi in North Kohala, and back.
The final leg of the race will be the 26.2-mile (42.2km) HOKA RUN Course, from Kailua Village to HOST Park at the Natural Energy Laboratory Hawaiʻi Authority and back, for the dramatic finish on Aliʻi Drive.
Multiple road closures are in effect due to the race.
Race organizers say nearly 60 professional athletes are racing today, alongside more than 1,600 age group competitors from 78 countries.
From the IRONMAN media team:
This year, marks the final co-hosting rotation of the IRONMAN World Championship, with the 2025 men’s edition having been held in Nice, France in September, with the women’s edition taking place in Kona this weekend. From 2026, the IRONMAN World Championship will return to its historic and mythical roots of Hawai`i, with Kona exclusively hosting a reimagined event format with men and women racing together on the same day. The return to Kona brings renewed energy, tradition, and global attention to the Island of Hawaiʻi.
