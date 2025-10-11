(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is alerting DTRIC customers that the insurance company will be withdrawing from the Hawaiʻi market.

“DTRIC has announced its intent to transition to a run-off insurance carrier in Hawai‘i; meaning that it will no longer issue new policies or renew existing ones,” the Hawaiʻi DCCA wrote in a Friday news release.

“However, DTRIC will continue to administer all active policies, manage claims and meet its contractual and statutory obligations, over the next several years,” the state department stated.

“Consumers have ample time to find a replacement carrier,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott Saiki. “We advise them to ask family, friends and coworkers for referrals, as well as ensuring they understand their new policy and payment plans before signing anything.”

“Lastly, they should verify that they are working with an authorized and licensed insurance broker,” Saiki added.

From the Hawaiʻi DCCA news release:

The Hawai‘i Insurance Division encourages affected policyholders to contact their agents to identify coverage options. Motor vehicle and homeowners insurance guides and premium comparison sheets are also available online at cca.hawaii.gov. Consumers can utilize these informational guides to review and compare sample premiums from insurance companies licensed in Hawai‘i. If homeowners are unable to obtain homeowners or dwelling fire coverage from a private insurance company, they may qualify for coverage from the Hawai‘i Property Insurance Association (hpiainfo.com).

The Hawai‘i DCCA’s Insurance Division staff will be available to assist the public with questions by phone and email at 808-586-2790 and insurance@dcca.hawaii.gov.