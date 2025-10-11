(BIVN) – Solveig Løvseth of Norway was crowned the 2025 IRONMAN World Champion on Saturday, finishing the iconic Kona triathlon in 8 hours, 28 minutes, and 27 seconds.

Great Britain’s Kat Matthews took second place with a time of 8:29:02. The time gap between Løvseth’s first place finish and Matthews’ second place was 35 seconds, making it the third closest finish in IRONMAN World Champ history.



Matthews set a new Kona Run Course Best in 2 hours, 47 minutes, and 23 seconds – a full minute faster that previous record holder, Anne Haug. It was her third 2nd-place finish at an IRONMAN World Championship event.

Defending champion Laura Philipp of Germany finishing in third with a time of 8:37:28.

The IRONMAN media team noted pre-race favorites Taylor Knibb (USA) and Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) fell short, retiring in the latter stages of the marathon.

“It has been hard to wrap my head around it,” said Løvseth, who takes home $125,000 in winner’s prize money and 6,000 points in the IRONMAN Pro Series. “I didn’t have the best swim but felt like I kept my calm. Out of the bike I felt really good and couldn’t really believe it when I started the run. But the run was really hard from the start, I genuinely didn’t know if I was going to be able to get to the finish line.”

“I started to feel a bit better about halfway, which is unbelievable, because I really didn’t expect that,” Løvseth said. “I was trying to keep my calm the whole way. I feel really sorry for both Taylor [Knibb] and Lucy [Charles-Barclay]. It was not the way I wanted to pass them. For the first time, I realized I can win this if everything goes right. The thought started to pop in my head and then when I passed Taylor I realized now that I had a chance, I just needed to not blow up.”

Hannah Berry (NZL) finished 4th with a total time of 8:46:25, and Lisa Perterer (AUT) took 5th place in 8:48:08.

By the evening, IRONMAN had activated a video livestream showing the finish line on Aliʻi Drive.