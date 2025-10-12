Big Island Video News

Top Photos From The 2025 IRONMAN Race In Kona
by Big Island Video News
on

KONA, Hawaiʻi - A view through the lens of the photographers who documented the 2025 IRONMAN World Championship Women's Race on Saturday.

(BIVN) – The 2025 IRONMAN World Championship Women’s Race in Kona is in the books. 

More than 1,600 female triathletes participated in the Saturday race, which started with a 2.4-mile swim at Kailua Pier, followed by the 112-mile bike course on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway up to Hawi and back. The race ended with the 26.2-mile run, finishing on Aliʻi Drive.

The IRONMAN media team documented the event in photos.

Queens of the Kaʻahumanu Highway: The top female triathletes soar down the iconic Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, lined with views of the barren lava fields, while biking the 112-mile ZOOT Bike Course on a hot and humid day. (By Ezra Shaw / Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Debut Delight: On her IRONMAN World Championship debut, Norway’s Solveig Løvseth captures the 2025 IRONMAN World Championship on a day of drama and delight. (By Donald Miralle / IRONMAN)

Bright Spots: Athletes run beneath the setting sun while on course at the 2025 IRONMAN World Championship on Saturday, October 11. (By Ezra Shaw / Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Postcards from the Lava Fields: The Island of Hawaiʻi is renowned for barren lava fields, adding to an already hostile racing environment that pushes the very best athletes in the world to their limits. (By Donald Miralle for IRONMAN)

Head Turning Drama: Just as everyone crowded into and along the Aliʻi Drive finish line awaiting the imminent arrival of race leader Taylor Knibb (USA), all eyes turned to the big screen as the American suddenly slowed to a walk, before running a few steps, then eventually dropping to the side of the highway with her day done. The shocked onlookers then watched eventual winner Solveig Løvseth pass Knibb with just two-miles to the finish. (By Danny Weiss / IRONMAN)

Defending champion Laura Philipp (DEU) dug deep to fight her way to the podium once more at the sport’s pinnacle event. (By Ezra Shaw / Getty Images for IRONMAN)