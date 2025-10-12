(BIVN) – The 2025 IRONMAN World Championship Women’s Race in Kona is in the books.

More than 1,600 female triathletes participated in the Saturday race, which started with a 2.4-mile swim at Kailua Pier, followed by the 112-mile bike course on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway up to Hawi and back. The race ended with the 26.2-mile run, finishing on Aliʻi Drive.

The IRONMAN media team documented the event in photos.