(BIVN) – A report of a stolen vehicle in the Ainaloa subdivision this week led to the arrest of a Puna man on Thursday. A police Special Response Team was activated, and a portion of Aloha Drive was closed, as the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say 39-year-old Isaac Kamali‘i of Puna was arrested for first-degree theft, and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly before 5 p.m., a Puna Patrol officer attempting to locate a stolen vehicle observed a car matching the description parked in an open carport at a residence on the 16-2000 block of Aloha Drive. Kamali‘i, who had previously been identified as the suspect in the case, was seen standing near the vehicle. As Kamali‘i is known to police to be armed and dangerous, the officer drove a short distance to await backup. Upon returning with additional officers, they observed that Kamali‘i was no longer outside and that the residence’s window curtains were being drawn closed. Due to the potential threat posed by Kamali‘i and other individuals known to frequent the residence, the department’s Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated to assist. Officers established a perimeter around the residence while negotiators made loud verbal commands for those inside to exit.