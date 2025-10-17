(BIVN) – A report of a stolen vehicle in the Ainaloa subdivision this week led to the arrest of a Puna man on Thursday. A police Special Response Team was activated, and a portion of Aloha Drive was closed, as the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Police say 39-year-old Isaac Kamali‘i of Puna was arrested for first-degree theft, and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Shortly before 5 p.m., a Puna Patrol officer attempting to locate a stolen vehicle observed a car matching the description parked in an open carport at a residence on the 16-2000 block of Aloha Drive. Kamali‘i, who had previously been identified as the suspect in the case, was seen standing near the vehicle.
As Kamali‘i is known to police to be armed and dangerous, the officer drove a short distance to await backup. Upon returning with additional officers, they observed that Kamali‘i was no longer outside and that the residence’s window curtains were being drawn closed.
Due to the potential threat posed by Kamali‘i and other individuals known to frequent the residence, the department’s Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated to assist. Officers established a perimeter around the residence while negotiators made loud verbal commands for those inside to exit.
Following Kamali‘i’s arrest, officers confirmed that no other individuals were inside the residence and that the vehicle in question had indeed been reported stolen from a home on Gardenia Drive in Ainaloa on Oct. 14, 2025. The vehicle was recovered pending execution of a search warrant.
During the operation, a portion of Aloha Drive was temporarily closed for the safety of residents and officers. Police thank the public for their patience and understanding during this incident.
The Area I Crime Reduction Unit is continuing this investigation. Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Officer Jayce Carvalho at (808) 961-2272 or via email at Jayce.Carvalho@hawaiipolice.gov.
