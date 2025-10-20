(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police are reminding motorists that all cargo transported on public roadways must be properly secured and covered in accordance with state law.

“Loose items or unsecured loads can easily blow out of open-bed trucks, trailers, or roof racks, creating road hazards and contributing to litter and traffic collisions,” police wrote in a recent media release. “The majority of roadside debris is not intentionally discarded, but instead falls or is blown from vehicles.”

Police advise drivers to take the following steps to ensure their loads are secure:

Tie down all cargo with rope or straps.

Secure large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer.

Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or cargo netting, and make sure it is tightly fastened.

After securing your load, double-check to ensure that nothing can slide, fall, or shift. Motorists should also review their vehicle manuals to confirm their vehicle is not overloaded.

According to the police department:

Under Hawai‘i Revised Statutes §291C-131, first-time violators may be fined between $250 and $500. A second violation within one year carries a fine between $500 and $750, and may result in the suspension of the vehicle registration and/or the driver’s license for at least five working days.

The Hawai‘i Police Department says officers “will continue enforcement to help keep roadways safe and free of debris for all motorists.”