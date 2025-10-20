(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public for help in identifying human remains that were found in Kona earlier this year.

The body of a deceased man was discovered in an unfinished structure on the 75-0000 block of Ali‘i Drive on March 24, 2025.

According to the police department:

The man is believed to have been in his 40s and deceased for several weeks prior to discovery. He is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium-to-thin build. Foul play is not suspected at this time. Detectives have been actively investigating this case for months and alternative methods of identification have been unsuccessful to date. In addition, the circumstances of the body’s discovery and its appearance do not appear consistent with any known missing persons.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the possible identity of this individual or details related to the case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Joel Furuto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or via email at joel.furuto@hawaiipolice.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Police say all Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential, and callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.