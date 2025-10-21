(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team has expanded.
The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) recently gained 18 new members following an intensive 40-hour CIT course in Hilo. New members include 14 Hawaiʻi Police officers and four deputies from the state Department of Law Enforcement Sheriff’s Division.
The training course concluded with a recognition ceremony on October 17, 2025. The expanded team will strengthen the department’s ability to respond effectively to individuals experiencing mental health crises, the Hawaiʻi Police Department says.
From a police news release:
Sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Hawaiʻi) and other community partners, the training brings the total number of CIT-certified HPD officers to 98, representing 22 percent of the department’s sworn personnel.
“This isn’t just about a number; it’s about making a real difference in how we serve our community and support people in crisis,” said Detective Jason Grouns, who has coordinated the CIT program since its inception in 2022.
The Crisis Intervention Team program is a collaborative approach that equips officers with the skills to de-escalate encounters involving individuals in crisis. The training emphasizes communication, empathy, and connection to appropriate community resources, helping reduce the need for force while improving safety for both officers and the public.
