(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team has expanded.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) recently gained 18 new members following an intensive 40-hour CIT course in Hilo. New members include 14 Hawaiʻi Police officers and four deputies from the state Department of Law Enforcement Sheriff’s Division.

The training course concluded with a recognition ceremony on October 17, 2025. The expanded team will strengthen the department’s ability to respond effectively to individuals experiencing mental health crises, the Hawaiʻi Police Department says.

From a police news release: