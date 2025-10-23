(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council honored Hawaiʻi Police Detective Carrie Akina with the Hāweo Award during a meeting in Kona on Wednesday.

Detective Akina, who works in the Area II Juvenile Aid Section (JAS), was awarded for her “diligence, resourcefulness, and leadership in a complex custodial interference investigation”, a police news release stated.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A 20-year veteran of the department, Detective Akina has served in the Area II Juvenile Aid Section since February 2025, bringing extensive experience from her prior assignment with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section. Her exceptional work on a recent case involving the unlawful removal of a minor from the state exemplifies her dedication to protecting Hawai‘i Island’s most vulnerable residents.

On July 17, 2025, Detective Akina was assigned to a case involving a mother who failed to return her child to the father, in violation of a court order. Early investigation indicated that the mother was concealing her whereabouts and attempting to flee the state. Recognizing the urgency of the case, Detective Akina made the investigation her top priority, voluntarily working through the weekend to coordinate efforts with multiple agencies, including the FBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Through her coordinated efforts, investigators learned that the mother and child had traveled to Arizona. Detective Akina secured an arrest warrant for the suspect and worked with Arizona authorities to draft and serve a search warrant at a suspected residence. Although the pair had recently left that location, Detective Akina remained undeterred and continued pursuing every lead.

When all other options had been exhausted, Detective Akina collaborated with Arizona authorities to activate the state’s newly created Turquoise Alert system, a public alert program similar to the AMBER Alert. The alert, issued on July 23, reached approximately 10 million cellular phones and broadcast networks across Arizona.

As a direct result of the alert, the mother and child were located at a facility where they had been staying under false names. After verifying their location, Detective Akina coordinated with the FBI and local law enforcement in Arizona to take the mother into custody. The child was safely recovered and reunited with her father. The mother was later extradited to Hawai‘i to face a charge of first-degree custodial interference.

“We are tremendously proud of Detective Akina and her efforts in this investigation, which resulted in a swift and positive outcome,” said Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna. “Detective Akina’s perseverance, interagency coordination, and unwavering commitment to justice reflect the highest standards of the Hawai‘i Police Department and serve as a testament to her dedication to the safety and well-being of Hawai‘i’s families.”

This case marked the first successful use of Arizona’s Turquoise Alert system since its establishment in May 2025 and received national and international attention for its quick and successful outcome.