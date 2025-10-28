(BIVN) – The “Halloween: Carnival of Bugs” will take place today at the ʻImiloa Center at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.

The event is being promoted as a way for the community to celebrate Halloween with a fun and educational twist.

The event takes place today (Tuesday, October 28) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From an ʻImiloa Center news release:

This special family-friendly event explores the fascinating world of Hawaiʻi’s insects — from the native and endemic to the invasive — through interactive exhibits, games, and hands-on activities. Guests can enjoy bug-themed crafts, educational games, and a playful Halloween atmosphere filled with science, discovery, and play. Local food vendors will also be onsite offering snacks and meals for purchase, giving families plenty of ways to enjoy the evening together.

Through engaging, hands-on learning, Carnival of Bugs encourages keiki and adults alike to look closer at the incredible diversity of insects that shape our environment. From pollinators that sustain Hawaiʻi’s native plants to decomposers that recycle nutrients in our forests, these creatures remind us how even the smallest members of our ecosystem play vital roles in keeping our island home healthy and thriving.

Admission: