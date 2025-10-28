(BIVN) – The waitlist for Nā Hale Makoa in Waikōloa Village is now open.
Applications to join the waitlist will be accepted from now until 4 p.m. on Monday, November 17.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Nonprofit developer Pacific Housing Assistance Corporation through property manager Indigo Real Estate Services will accept applications for both Project-Based Voucher (PBV) and non-PBV units from today until 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17.
Following the application period, a lottery will be held to determine the order in which residents will be placed on the waiting list for PBV and non-PBV units. The date and time of receipt of the application has no bearing on its position on the waiting list.
Nā Hale Makoa will feature 139 one-, two- and three-bedroom units serving households earning up to 140% of Area Median Income (AMI), as well as one resident manager’s unit. The project is anticipated to be complete by February 2026.
Thirty of the units are supported by PBVs for households earning up to 60% of AMI. The County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) administers the PBV program with federal funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and provides rental assistance to very-low-income households.
Only applications delivered or postmarked by Nov. 17 will be included in the initial lottery. Any application not selected in the initial lottery, along with any application received or post-marked after Nov. 17 will be placed on the program’s waitlist based on the date and time the application was received.
Applications are available at NaHaleMakoa.com. Applications may also be requested via email to leasing@nahalemakoa.com or by phone at (808) 980-1757.
Completed applications can be submitted online, via email to leasing@nahalemakoa.com, postal mail to 1164 Bishop Street #1 applications 506, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813, or dropped off in-person at a soon-to-be-established temporary office at Bougainvillea Plaza, 75-5656 Kuakini Highway, Unit 303 in Kailua-Kona.
For more information and project updates, please visit www.nahalemakoa.com.
Pacific Housing Assistance Corporation was selected by OHCD following a request for proposals in 2020 to develop the rental housing within the County of Hawaiʻi’s existing Kamakoa Nui subdivision on the northern end of Waikōloa Village.
The County is leasing the approximately 10-acre site for 68 years to Kamakoa Nui Limited Partnership, the ownership entity.
OHCD is responsible for the planning, administration, and operation of all County of Hawai’i housing programs. Its mission is to provide for the development of viable communities through decent housing, suitable living environments and expanded economic opportunities. For more information, visit housing.hawaiicounty.gov.
