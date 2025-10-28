(BIVN) – The waitlist for Nā Hale Makoa in Waikōloa Village is now open.

Applications to join the waitlist will be accepted from now until 4 p.m. on Monday, November 17.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Nonprofit developer Pacific Housing Assistance Corporation through property manager Indigo Real Estate Services will accept applications for both Project-Based Voucher (PBV) and non-PBV units from today until 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17. Following the application period, a lottery will be held to determine the order in which residents will be placed on the waiting list for PBV and non-PBV units. The date and time of receipt of the application has no bearing on its position on the waiting list. Nā Hale Makoa will feature 139 one-, two- and three-bedroom units serving households earning up to 140% of Area Median Income (AMI), as well as one resident manager’s unit. The project is anticipated to be complete by February 2026.