(BIVN) – 43-year-old Kimo K. Medeiros of Kurtistown, charged in relation to last week’s fatal Daniel K. Inouye Highway traffic collision, made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon via video.

Medeiros remains hospitalized following the October 23 collision that occurred near the 26-mile marker on the cross-island highway. The crash caused the death of 47-year-old Anina Masaichy and a 3-week-old infant, who were passengers in the vehicle that Medeiros hit with his pickup truck. Medeiros was medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oʻahu, where he was arrested by the Honolulu Police Department.

During his court appearance, Medeiros’ bail was maintained at $1,511,000, and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on November 3, 2025.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

As the Complaint alleges, Medeiros is charged with two counts of Manslaughter (recklessly caused the death of another person), two counts of Negligent Homicide in the First Degree (cause the death of another person by the operation of a motor vehicle in a negligent manner while under the influence of drugs, methamphetamine and/or cannabis and/or methylenedioxymethamphetamine commonly known as MDMA), and a single count each of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine) and Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the Third Degree. Manslaughter is a class A felony offense which carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Negligent Homicide in the First Degree is a class B felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term.

An online fundraiser has been created in support of the Masaichy family to help with medical bills and funeral expenses.