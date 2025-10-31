(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department this week offered some Halloween safety tips for families, to “help ensure a ensure a fun and injury-free evening for keiki and adults alike.”

As Halloween brings increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic to island roadways, the department is urging everyone to follow these safety guidelines:

For trick-or-treaters and parents:

Children should always be accompanied by a responsible adult when trick-or-treating, especially in areas with vehicle traffic.

Costumes should fit properly to prevent tripping, allow clear vision, and be easily seen by motorists.

Carry flashlights or glow sticks to improve visibility, and stay in familiar, well-lit neighborhoods.

Avoid homes with poor lighting and be cautious of dogs or unfamiliar property.

Parents should inspect all treats before children eat them and remind keiki not to eat unapproved candy while trick-or-treating.

For drivers:

If you drink or consume any intoxicating substance, don’t drive. Designate a sober driver or arrange for alternate transportation.

Stay alert for pedestrians, particularly in residential areas and driveways, and slow down where visibility is limited.

Avoid distractions such as using a cellphone while driving.

Report suspected impaired drivers or unsafe pedestrians to Police Dispatch at (808) 935-3311.

For pedestrians:

Use sidewalks whenever possible; if none are available, walk facing traffic and stay as far to the side as safely possible.

Cross streets only at intersections or marked crosswalks, and make sure drivers see you before stepping into the roadway.

Avoid distractions such as phones or headphones while walking near traffic.

“Before celebrating, plan ahead to ensure everyone gets home safely,” the police department stated. “The Hawai‘i Police Department encourages all community members to look out for one another this Halloween, because everyone deserves to enjoy the evening and return home safely.”