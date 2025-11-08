(BIVN) – Police have arrested a 70-year-old man following a deadly altercation in Hilo on Saturday morning.

The victim, a 64-year-old Hilo man, died after he was run over by a van in a parking lot on Kamehameha Avenue. The fatal incident occurred a short distance from the staging area of the annual Veteran Day Parade, which was set to take place just a few hours after the driver fled the scene.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 7:38 a.m. police responding to a disturbance call in a parking lot on Kamehameha Avenue discovered a man who was reportedly run over by the suspect with his vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as 70-year-old Robert Bradshaw, of no permanent address in Hilo, arrived in the parking lot in a large white van and approached the victim while holding a knife. A physical altercation ensued, after which Bradshaw returned to his van and drove over the victim before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, officers located Bradshaw in his vehicle near the scene. He was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and transported by Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel to Hilo Benioff Medical Center (HBMC) for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the East Hawai‘i Detention Facility, where he remains in custody. His vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the Hilo Police Station pending a search warrant.

The victim, a 64-year-old Hilo man, was also transported to HBMC where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:03 a.m. His identity is being withheld pending positive identification and official notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be performed early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation, which has been re-classified as second-degree murder.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to please call Detective David Po’ohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or email david.pohina@hawaiipolice.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.