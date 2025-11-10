(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been posted for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi, the National Weather Service reports.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports Hilo Bayfront Highway is partially closed to the outbound Hāmākua traffic, and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Keaukaha is closed. Other closures may occur without notice, officials warn.

Forecasters also issued a Marine Weather Statement, warning the large north-northeast swell could generate surges within north facing harbors including Hilo and Kahului Harbors.

The swell will peak today (Monday, November 10) pushing surf heights up to 15 to 20 feet. The advisory is expected to be in effect until Tuesday morning.

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says.

Mariners using Hilo Harbor “should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching vessels,” the National Weather Service added.