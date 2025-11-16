(BIVN) – A water main break impacted water service in Paʻauilo Mauka area of Hāmākua on Sunday.

In an evening notice from the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply (DWS), customers in the affected areas were informed they may experience “no or intermittent water service” due to the water main break.

The affected areas included Pa‘auilo Mauka Road between Kalōpā Mauka Road and Pōhākea Road, including all side roads and adjacent areas.

“The main break is suspected to be in a remote area thus DWS crews need to wait until daylight to search for the main break,” the DWS stated on Sunday night. “Repairs will commence once the break is located.”

The department said a water tanker will be stationed at the DWS’ Harada tank site for the public’s use during the outage.

“DWS apologizes for this temporary service interruption, and thanks its customers and the general public for their patience and understanding while repairs are being made,” the department said.