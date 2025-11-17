(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued at Winter Weather Advisory for Hawiaʻi island summits.

Between now and Tuesday evening, the upper elevations of Maunakea and Mauna Loa could see snow accumulations up to 4 inches.

“An upper level low southwest of the islands will help deepen moisture over the eastern end of the state and bring snow showers to the Big Island summits,” the Honolulu-based forecasters said on Monday afternoon. “Snow may mix with rain at times.”

The forecast has already prompted the closure of the Mauna Kea Access Road at the Visitor Information Station. Rangers will check the road and weather conditions and will reopen the road when the conditions are safe, officials say.