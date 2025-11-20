(BIVN) – A Kona couple, 37-year-old David Jossy and 36-year-old Amy Fattorosi, were arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at their Lapa Nui Street residence on November 18th. The home is located across the street from Kealakehe Intermediate School, prosecutors noted.

According to police reports, VICE-West officers later recovered a combined total of 60.8 gross grams of a substance that tested presumptive positive for cocaine, including:

52 zip packets containing approximately 1.0 gram each of a substance that tested presumptive positive for cocaine

over 200 assorted small zip packets in different colors

a digital scale

458.6 grams of a substance that tested presumptive positive for marijuana.

Jossy and Fattorosi made their initial appearances in Kona District Court on Wednesday morning. According to the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: