(BIVN) – A Kona couple, 37-year-old David Jossy and 36-year-old Amy Fattorosi, were arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at their Lapa Nui Street residence on November 18th. The home is located across the street from Kealakehe Intermediate School, prosecutors noted.
According to police reports, VICE-West officers later recovered a combined total of 60.8 gross grams of a substance that tested presumptive positive for cocaine, including:
- 52 zip packets containing approximately 1.0 gram each of a substance that tested presumptive positive for cocaine
- over 200 assorted small zip packets in different colors
- a digital scale
- 458.6 grams of a substance that tested presumptive positive for marijuana.
Jossy and Fattorosi made their initial appearances in Kona District Court on Wednesday morning. According to the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
Over Prosecutors’ objections, both Jossy, who was in custody in lieu of $240,000.00 bail, and Fattorosi, who was in custody in lieu of $110,000.00 bail, were granted supervised release and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on December 12, 2025.
As the Complaints allege, both Jossy and Fattorosi are charged with Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (possess one ounce or more of cocaine), Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (attempted distribution of cocaine of an aggregate weight of one-eighth ounce or more), Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the First Degree, and Promoting a Controlled Substance In, On, or Near Schools, School Vehicles, Public Parks, or Public Housing Projects or Complexes.
The most serious offenses, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree and Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, are both class A felony offenses and carry a penalty of either a twenty-year prison term or ten years probation and up to two years in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
by Big Island Video News
